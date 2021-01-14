“Notice is hereby given that Catrett Construction, Inc., P.O. Box 125, Opp, AL 36467 has completed all work on Elba Theatre Restoration, CDBG Project No. LR-CM-PF-18-020 for the City of Elba, Coffee County, Alabama.” All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediate notify the above named Contractor and Sally Bane, City Clerk, 200 Buford Street, Elba, Alabama 36323. All claims should be filed within 30 days of the final publication of this notice.
