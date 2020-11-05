LEGAL NOTICE
S. A. Graham Construction Company, Inc. herby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for the construction of Project No. RPF-NHF-0012 (507) in Coffee County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on November 5, 2020 and ending on November 26,2020. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 726 Brundidge, Alabama 36010 during this period. S. A. Graham Company, Inc.
10/5,12,19,26-chg
