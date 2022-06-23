PUBLIC NOTICE
“Notice is hereby given that Triple J Construction, LLC of P O Box 477, Arley, AL 35541 has completed all work on the SIMMONS STREET DRAINAGE REPLACEMENT in Elba, Alabama.” All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the above named contractor and the City Clerk of the City of Elba.
6/23, 6/30, 7/7&7/14
