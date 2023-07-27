PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Carlson Environmental Consultants, PC of 1127 Curtis Street, Suite 100, Monroe, NC 28112 has completed all work on the Coffee County Landfill Gas Expansion Phase IV at 7733 AL-125, Elba, AL 36323. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the above-named Contractor and the Engineer, CDG, Inc. of 1840 East Three Notch Street, Andalusia, AL 36421.
7/27, 8/3,10&17-pd.
