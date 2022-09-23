Carter’s Contracting Services, Inc.
23263 Harmony Church Road
Andalusia, AL 36421
334-222-6670
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
Carter’s Contracting Services, Inc., hereby gives notice of completion of a contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. ERPR-9072 (928) in Coffee County, Alabama for Bridge Scour Repairs on CR-107 over Pea River Relief.
This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 22, 2022 and ending on October 13, 2022. Any claims should be filed at 23263 Harmony Church Road, Andalusia, AL 36421, during this period.
CARTER’S
CONTRACTING
SERVICES, INC.
9/22,29 & 10/6,13-chg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.