Carter’s Contracting Services, Inc.

23263 Harmony Church Road

Andalusia, AL  36421

334-222-6670

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Carter’s Contracting Services, Inc., hereby gives notice of completion of a contract with the City of Florala for construction of Fifth Street Sidewalk Improvements Phase IV, Project No. STPTE-TE13(902) in Florala, Alabama.

This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning July 28, 2022 and ending on August 18, 2022.  Any claims should be filed at 23263 Harmony Church Road, Andalusia, AL 36421, during this period.

CARTER’S

CONTRACTING SERVICES, INC.

7/28, 8-4,11&18-chg

