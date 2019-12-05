LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Catrett Construction, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Improvement of Modernization of Public Housing Sites AL149-l, XII and AL149-2, IX CFP Modernization Number: AL09-Pl49-501-15 at New Brockton for the Housing Authority of the Townof New Brockton, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The Architectural Office of William J. Peek, 908 S. Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.
Catrett Construction, Inc. P O Box125 Opp, AL 36467
12/5,12,19&26-chg.
