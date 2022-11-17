NOTICE is hereby given that CB&I Storage Tank Solutions LLC, 915 N. Eldridge Parkway, Houston, TX 77079, has completed all work on the 1,500,000 GALLON ELEVATED WATER STORAGE TANK on Boll Weevil Circle (Highway 84 Bypass) in Enterprise, Alabama and sets November 21, 2022 as the date of final settlement.
All persons and firms should file all claims for payment to the below address prior to
December 21, 2022.
Water Works Board of the City of Enterprise
c/o Poly, Inc.
P.O. Box 837
Dothan, AL 36302
By: Michael Cheney
Project Manager
11/17,24 12/1/8-pd.
