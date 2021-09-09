NOTICE OF COMPLETION (300M Gallon Water Storage Tank, CDBG Project No. CY-ED-PF-20-001 and CY-ED-PF-19-101)
In accordance with Section 39-1-1, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that FISHER TANK COMPANY, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the 300M Gallon Water Storage Tank, CDBG Project No. CY-ED-PF-20-001 and CY-ED-PF-19-101, for the Coffee County Commission, New Brockton, AL, a municipal corporation and has made request for final settlement as provided by the Contract. All persons having any claims for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Southern Engineering Solutions, 201 East Troy Street, Andalusia, AL 36420.
FISHER TANK COMPANY
104 Fisher Tank Drive
Leesville, SC 29070
9/9,16,23&30-pd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.