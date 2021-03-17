LEGAL NOTICE
Highway Specialties, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. HRRR-1620(250) in Coffee County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on March 18, 2021 and ending on April 8, 2021. All claims should be filed at 2050 S. Pine Barren Rd., McDavid, FL during this period.
Highway Specialties, Inc
3/18,25,4/1,&8-pd.
