Hilton Cooper Contracting, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Coffee County Water Authority for the Hwy 134 Ino Water Main Relocation Project. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on Thursday, May 26, 2022, and ending Thursday, June 16, 2022. All claims should be filed with Hilton Cooper Contracting 3293 Hwy 30 Clayton, AL 36016. No claims will be considered 30 days after last date of publication.
Hilton Cooper Contracting, Inc.
5/26, 6/2,9&16-chg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.