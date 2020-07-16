Notice of Completion- Pike Road Electric Co., Inc.
Pike Road Electric Co., Inc. has completed the contract requirements for the New Football Field Lighting at Zion Chapel High School for the Coffee County Board of Education Project No. 19-297 and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should notify McKee and Associates Architects, 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104, 334-834-9933: Pike Road Electric Co., Inc. 367 Kershaw Industrial Boulevard, Montgomery, Alabama 36117, 334-281-0909
7/16,23,30& 8/6-pd.
