Legal Notice
S. A. Graham Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the City of Elba for construction of project Woodland Drive and Putnam Street Culvert Repairs in Elba, Alabama. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on March 9, 2023 and ending on March 30, 2023. All claims should be City Clerk of the City of Elba during this period.
S. A. Graham
Company, Inc.
3/9,16,23,30-chg
