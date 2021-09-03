“Notice is hereby given that South Alabama Contracting LLC, PO Box 1109,
Andalusia, Alabama 36420 has completed all work on ~ New Lift Station and
Sewer Main, CDBG Project No. CY-ED-PF-20-001 and CY-ED-PF-19-101
for the Coffee County Commission, Coffee County, Alabama.” All persons
having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project
should immediately notify the above named Contractor and Rod Morgan, County
Administrator, 1065 E. McKinnon Street, New Brockton, Alabama 36351. All
claims should be filed within 30 days of the final publication of this notice.
9/2,9,16,23-chg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.