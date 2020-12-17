Phoenix Fabricators & Erectors, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of a contract with Jack Water System, Inc, for construction of an Elevated Water Storage Tank. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning 12/17/2020 and ending 1/7/2021. All claims in connection with this project, should be filed during this period with the Engineer: David Hicks and Associates, 406 Dothan Road, Abbeville, Alabama 36310.
12/17,24,31&1/7-chg.
