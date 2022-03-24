NOTICE OF CONTINUED MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by NADAWAH L. ROBERTS, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, JONATHAN LAYTON ROBERTS, AN UNMARRIED NON BORROWING CO OWNER AND STACI DEANNA ROBERTS, AN UNMARRIED NON BORROWING CO OWNER, to ALL IN CREDIT UNION FKA ARMY AVIATION CENTER FCU on MAY 24, 2018, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of COFFEE ENTERPRISE County, Alabama, at OFF REC BK 804, PAGE 460, the undersigned ALL IN CREDIT UNION FKA ARMY AVIATION CENTER FCU, as mortgagee (or transferee), under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, at the entrance of the Courthouse of COFFEE ENTERPRISE County, Alabama, on JUNE 17, 2022, between the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in COFFEE ENTERPRISE County, Alabama, to wit:
ONE LOT OF LAND IN THE CITY OF ENTERPRISE, COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, LYING ALONG THE WEST MARGIN OF A STREET KNOWN AS SOUTH OUIDU STREET (FORMERLY KNOWN AS OLD DALEVILLE ROAD EXTENSION), AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST COMER OF THE PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY RAYMOND HOWELL AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE WEST MARGIN OF SOUTH OUIDA STREET FOR A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES AND WESTERLY PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH MARGIN OF THE AFORESAID RAYMOND HOWELL PROPERTY FOR A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET; THENCE NORTHERLY PARALLEL TO SOUTH OUIDA STREET FOR A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO THE RAYMOND HOWELL PROPERTY LINE; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG SAID LINE FOR A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO SOUTH OUIDA STREET AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY BEING KNOWN AS 204 SOUTH OUIDA STREET, ENTERPRISE, AL 36330 AND BEARING CURRENT COFFEE COUNTY TAX PARCEL NO. 19-16-05-22-2-003- 024.000
Subject to all zoning, easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens, Ad Valorem Real Estate Taxes and\or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property. The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use, enjoyment or condition. The mortgagee or transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.
All bidders will be required to execute a bidding agreement prior to sale. Copies of the bidding agreement may be obtained prior to the sale. The successful bidder will be required to pay the bid amount at the time of sale in cash or certified funds.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the attorneys fees and expenses of foreclosure. This sale is subject to cancellation or postponement.
ALL IN CREDIT UNION FKA ARMY AVIATION CENTER FCU,
Mortgagee-Transferee
Leonard N. Math
Chambless Math Carr, P.C.
P.O. Box 230759
Montgomery, Alabama 36123-0759
334-272-2230
3/24/1tc
