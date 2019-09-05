IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF FRANK CHARLES BARONE, Deceased
CASE NO: PC-2018-063
NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING ANCILLARY PROBATE OF WILL
YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 27th day of June, 2019, a certain paper in writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Frank Charles Barone, deceased, was filed in my office for Ancillary Probate by Raquel A. Greer and that the 8th day of October, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. at the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, Elba Division, has been set as the date and time to hear said Petition, at which time you may appear and contest the same if you see proper. Done this the 29th day of August, 2019.
/s/ Steven E. Blair Steven E. Blair, Judge of Probate
9/5,12&19-chg.
