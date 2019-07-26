IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA ELBA DIVISION
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: SARA JO GREER, DECEASED.
CASE NO: PC-2019-060
NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING PROBATE OF WILL
TO: Jay Foreman 10291 Herons Pointe Lakeland, TN 38002
Leigh Trustie 10291 Herons Pointe Lakeland, TN 38002
YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 17th day of July, 2019, a certain paper in writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Sara Jo Greer, deceased, was filed in my office for probate by Jimmy E. Campbell and that the 27th day of August 2019, at 9:00 A.M., at the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, Elba Division, has been set as the date and time to hear said Petition, at which time you may appear and contest the same if you see proper. DONE this 18th day of July, 2019.
/s/ STEVEN E. BLAIR Judge of Probate
7/25, 8/1&8/8-pd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.