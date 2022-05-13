IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF:
AMBER NACOLE
ARNETTE,
Plaintiff,
VS.
KENNETH
CHRISTOPHER
ARNETTE
Defendant,
CASE NO: DR-2022-000004.00
NOTICE TO DIVORCE ACTION
TAKE NOTICE
That Defendant KENNETH CHRISTOPHER ARNETTE, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Plaintiff AMBER NACOLE ARNETTE’S Petition for Divorce and other relief by (3 weeks from filing day), or thereafter, a judgement by default may be rendered against him in Case No: DR-2022-000004.00, Circuit Court of Coffee County, Elba Division.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Plaintiff asked this Court to give notice of divorce action against Defendant.
/s/ Shannon R Clark
JUDGE
5/12,19,26-pd
