IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

 

IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF:

AMBER NACOLE

ARNETTE,

Plaintiff,

VS.

KENNETH

CHRISTOPHER

ARNETTE

Defendant,

 

CASE NO: DR-2022-000004.00

 

NOTICE TO DIVORCE ACTION

 

TAKE NOTICE

That Defendant KENNETH CHRISTOPHER ARNETTE, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Plaintiff AMBER NACOLE ARNETTE’S Petition for Divorce and other relief by (3 weeks from filing day), or thereafter, a judgement by default may be rendered against him in Case No: DR-2022-000004.00, Circuit Court of Coffee County, Elba Division.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Plaintiff asked this Court to give notice of divorce action against Defendant.

/s/ Shannon R Clark

JUDGE

5/12,19,26-pd

