NOTICE OF ELECTION
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF COFFEE
Pursuant to and in accordance with Ala. Code § 17-9-5 (1975), and such other requirements, I, Steven E. Blair, Judge of Probate of Coffee County, do hereby give notice that the Democratic Primary , the Republican Primary and Alabama Constitutional Amendment Election and will be conducted in Coffee County on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The offices to appear on the ballot are as follows: President Delegates to each political party’s national convention United States Senator United States Representative 2nd Congressional District Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place No. 1 Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place No.2 Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place No.1 Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place No. 2 Public Service Commission, President Coffee County Commissioner, District No. 2 Purposed Statewide Constitutional Amendment No 1
/s/ Steven E. Blair, Judge of Probate Coffee County, Alabama
1/30/chg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.