NOTICE OF ELECTION STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF COFFEE
Pursuant to and in accordance with Ala. Code § 17-9-5 (1975), and such other requirements, I, Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate of Coffee County, do hereby give notice that the General Election will be conducted in Coffee County on Tuesday, November 3,2020. The offices and purposed Amendment(s) to the Constitution of Alabama will appear on the ballot are as follows: President and Vice-President of the United States United States Senator United States Representative, 2nd Congressional District Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place No 1 Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place No 2 Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place No. 1 Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place No. 2 Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place No. 1 Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place No. 2 Public Service Commission President Coffee County District Court Judge Coffee County Commissioner, District 1 Coffee County Commissioner, District 2 Coffee County Commissioner, District 3 Coffee County Commissioner, District 4 Coffee County Commissioner, District 5 Coffee County Commissioner, District 6 Coffee County Commissioner, District 7 Coffee County Board of Education District 1 Coffee County Board of Education District 7 Coffee County Revenue Commissioner Purposed Amendments to the Constitution of Alabama
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate Coffee County, Alabama
10/15/1tc
