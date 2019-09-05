IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WILLIE JAMES WALKER, DECEASED
CASE NO. PC-2019-075
NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Probate Court of Coffee County-Elba Division on the 28th day of August, 2019 for distribution of assets from the Estate of Willie James Walker, Deceased, and that thirty (30) days after the notice of publication hereof, and pursuant to law, the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the Estate of said decedent. WITNESS my hand and seal this the 28th day of August, 2019.
/s/ Steven E. Blair STEVE BLAIR Judge of Probate
9/5-pd.
