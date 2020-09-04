NOTICE OF FILING OF CERTIFICATION
Pursuant to 2005 Ala. Acts 110, an Act adding Chapter 2A to Title 37 of the Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that on August 31, 2020, Butler Telephone Company, Inc., (“Butler”), filed a certification with the Alabama Public Service Commission (“Commission”) that it meets the requirements of §37-2A-5 for eligibility for regulation under such chapter, by specifying the existence of at least two unaffiliated licensed wireless telecommunications providers licensed by the Federal Communications Commission in a geographic area encompassing more than one-half of Butlers’ subscribers and the designation of another unaffiliated eligible telecommunications carrier by the Federal Communications Commission for the purpose of providing universal service to at least one-half of Butlers’ subscribers. Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, a subscriber of Butler may challenge the material correctness of the certification by filing with the Commission within 90 days of the date of filing of the certification a pleading in writing setting forth with specificity the reasons the subscriber believes the certification to be materially inaccurate.
Butler Telephone Company, Inc.
9/3,10 &17-chg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.