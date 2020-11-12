IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA ELBA DIVISION

IN THE RE: THE ESTATE OF PEARL H. TOWN, An Incapacitated Person.

CASE NO: PC-2019-000005

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE that Rose Swails Lee, as Conservator of the Estate of Pearl H. Town, an incapacitated person, filed her account and vouchers for a final settlement of said Estate of the 2nd day of November, 2020, and that the 15th day of December, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. has been appointed to hear said settlement. DONE this 6th day of November, 2020.

/s/ Jodee R. Thompson Judge of Probate

11/12,19,26-pd

