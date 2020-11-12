IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA ELBA DIVISION
IN THE RE: THE ESTATE OF PEARL H. TOWN, An Incapacitated Person.
CASE NO: PC-2019-000005
NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT
YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE that Rose Swails Lee, as Conservator of the Estate of Pearl H. Town, an incapacitated person, filed her account and vouchers for a final settlement of said Estate of the 2nd day of November, 2020, and that the 15th day of December, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. has been appointed to hear said settlement. DONE this 6th day of November, 2020.
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson Judge of Probate
11/12,19,26-pd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.