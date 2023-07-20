IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JAMES TRAVIS SPURLIN
Deceased
Case No: PC2023-040
NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Probate Court of Coffee County – Elba Division on the 14th day of July, 2023, for distribution of assets from the Estate of James Travis Spurlin, deceased, and that thirty (30) days after the notice of publication hereof, and pursuant to law, the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the Estate of said decedent.
Witness my hand and seal this the 18th day of July, 2023
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson
Jodee R. Thomson
JUDGE OF PROBATE
7-20,27&8-3 pd
