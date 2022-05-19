IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MYRTIE M. STRENGTH
Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
CASE NO: PC 2022-033
NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION
A Petition for Summary Distribution of Small Estate of said deceased having been filed by the unsigned on the 12th day of May 2022 before the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Witness my hand this the 12th day of May 2022.
/s/ Kathy T. Bragg
Petitioner
/s/ Matt Brunson
Attorney for the Petitioner
5/19,26&6-2-pd
