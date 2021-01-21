NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
1/21/2021
Coffee County Commission
2 County Complex1065 East McKinnon Street
New Brockton, AL 36351
(334) 894-5556
TO ALL INTERESTED AGENCIES, GROUPS AND PERSONS:
These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertake by the Coffee County Commission.
REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or about 2/9/2021 the Coffee County Commission will submit a request to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) for the release of CDBG funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended (PL 93-383), to undertake a project known as Coffee County ED Water and Sewer Project for the purpose of water system improvements along South John Street and sewer system improvements along South John Street, Ainsley Street, and King Street estimated at a total cost of $984,050 in New Brockton, Alabama.
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
The Coffee County Commission has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at Coffee County Commission offices located at 1065 East McKinnon Street, 2 County Complex, New Brockton, Alabama and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 AM to 4 PM.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Coffee County Commission. All comments received by 2/5/2021 will be considered by the Coffee County Commission prior to authorizing submission of a Request for Release of Funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION
The Coffee County Commission certifies to ADECA that Dean Smith in their capacity as Chairman consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. ADECA’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Coffee County Commission to use Program Funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
ADECA will accept objections to its release of funds and the Coffee County Commission certification for a period of 15-days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer or the Coffee County Commission; (b) the Coffee County Commission has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CRF part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR part 58 before approval of a Release of Funds by ADECA; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFRR part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to the State at: Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, Community and Economic Development Division, PO Box 5690, Montgomery, AL 36103. Potential objectors should contact ADECA to verify the actual last day of the objection period.
Dean Smith, Chairman
