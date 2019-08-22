NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 25, 2006, executed by April R Messer and Paul Wesley Messer, wife and husband, to Chase Bank USA, N.A., which mortgage was recorded on November 27, 2006, in A/OFFR 99A, Page 457, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Coffee County Courthouse at Elba, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on September 24, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Coffee County, Alabama, to-wit: THE FOLLOWING REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO WIT: ONE TRACT OF LAND CONSISTING OF 14 ACRES LOCATED WITHIN THE SW 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 OF SECTION 22, T6N, R20E, BEING PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND BOUNDED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ALONG THE EAST MARGIN OF ALABAMA HIGHWAY 125 AT ITS POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH THE NORTH FORTY LINE OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 OF SECTION 22, AND RUNNING THENCE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF ALABAMA HIGHWAY 125 FOR A DISTANCE OF 960 FEET (SCALED) TO THE CENTERLINE OR THREAD OF A BRANCH THAT CROSSES UNDERNEATH ALABAMA HIGHWAY 125; THENCE FROM THE THREAD OR CENTERLINE OF SAID BRANCH RUNNING DUE EAST ALONG A LINE PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY FOR A DISTANCE OF 976 FEET (SCALED) TO A POINT ON THE EAST FORTY LINE OF THE SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 OF SECTION 22; THENCE RUNNING DUE NORTH ALONG THE EAST FORTY LIEN FOR A DISTANCE OF 800 FEET (SCALED) TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID FORTY; THENCE RUNNING DUE WEST ALONG THE NORTH FORTY LINE FOR A DISTANCE OF 640 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL CONTAINS 14 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, SITUATED WITHIN THE SW 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 OF SECTION 22, TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH, RANGE 20, AND IS BOUND ON THE WEST BY ALABAMA HIGHWAY 125; ON THE SOUTH BY LANDS OF THE GRANTORS; ON THE EAST BY THE EAST LIEN OF SAID FORTY: AND ON THE NORTH BY THE NORTH FORTY LINE. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association Transferee
Robert J. Wermuth/cls Stephens Millirons, P.C. P.O. Box 307 Huntsville, Alabama 35804 Attorney for Mortgagee
The Elba Clipper Aug. 22, 2019, Aug. 29, 2019, Sept. 5, 2019
