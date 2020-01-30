NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 30, 2007, executed by Clarence Raymond Behan, married man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Mortgage America, Inc., which mortgage was recorded on May 30, 2007, in Official Records Book 409, Page 330, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Coffee County Courthouse at Enterprise, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 17, 2020, the following described real estate, situated in Coffee County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 6, Block C, Forest Park Subdivision, an addition to the City of Enterprise, a map or plat of which is recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 72, Office of the Judge of Probate, Coffee County, Alabama.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Transferee
Robert J. Wermuth/mgw
Stephens Millirons, P.C.
P.O. Box 307
Huntsville, Alabama 35804
Attorney for Mortgagee
The Elba Clipper
January 30, 2020, February 6, 2020, February 13, 2020
