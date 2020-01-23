STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF COFFEE
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
Default having been made in the payment of indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated the 30th day of November 2012, executed by Tom M. Brown Jr. Kathryn J. Brown, a married couple, to 1st Franklin Financial Corporation, which mortgage is recorded at Book 142A Page 693 in the Probate Records of Coffee County, Alabama. The undersigned has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be due and payable as provided in said mortgage and notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main Door of the Coffee County Courthouse, City of Elba, Alabama, within the legal hours of sale, on the 19th day of February 2020, the following described real estate situated in Coffee County, Alabama, to-wit: A PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN SE ¼ OF THE NW ¼ OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 6 N, RANGE 20 E AND BEING BETTER DESCRIBED AS FOLOWS; “BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE EAST MARGIN OF THE ELBA-TROY HIGHWAY (ALABAMA STATE HIGHWAY NO. 87) WHERE THE NORTH FORTY LINE OF SAID LAND INTERSECTS THE SAID EAST MARGIN; THENCE FROM SAID POINT EASTERLY ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY TO THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTH AND EAST FORTY LINES; THENCE, SOUTH ALONG THE EAST FORTY LINE A DISTANCE OF 400 FEET; THENCE NORTH WESTERLY FOR A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 775 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EAST MARGIN OF SAID HIGHWAY; THENCE, NORTH EASTERLY ALONG THE SAID EAST MARGIN FOR A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; LESS AND EXCEPT A PARCEL OF LAND CONVEYED BY SIDNEY AND GRACE W. STEVENS TO JUNE STEVENS BROWN AND TOM MACK BROWN BY DEED DATED MARCH 2, 1988 RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 88A, PAGE 55, THE FOLLOWING REAL ESTATE TO WIT: “A LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN THE SE ¼ OF THE NW ¼, SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 6 N, RANGE 20 E, AND BEING BETTER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE EAST MARGIN OF THE ELBA-TROY HIGHWAY, (ALBAMA STATE HIGHWAY NO. 87) WHERE THE FORTY LINE OF THE SAID LAND INTERSECTS THE SAID EAST MARGIN OF THE SAID HIGHWAY, THENCE FROM SAID POINT EASTWARDLY FOR 96 FEET: THENCE SOUTHWARDLY FOR 150 FEET; THENCE WESTERLY FOR 96 FEET; THENCE NORTH ALONG SAID EAST MARGIN OF SAID HIGHWAY FOR 130 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO ALL RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, RIGHTS, EASEMENTS, RIGHTS-OF-WAY, PROVISIONS, COVENANTS, TERMS, CONDITIONS, AND BUILDING SET-BACK LINES OF RECORD. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the same indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Pursuant to Ala. Code (1975) §6-5-248(h), Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
1st Franklin Financial Corporation BY: Gary P. Wolfe
Wolfe, Jones, Wolfe, Hancock, Daniel, & South, L.L.C.
905 Bob Wallace Avenue Huntsville, Alabama 35801
The Elba Clipper 1/23,30 & 2/3-chg
