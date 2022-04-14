IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF REBECCA SUE MORROW, Deceased.
CASE NO.: PC-2022-019
NOTICE OF GRANTING OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Karen Davis, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Rebecca Sue Morrow, deceased, on the 30th day of January, 2022, by the Honorable Jodee Rowe Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Karen Davis
Karen Davis
Personal Representative of the Estate of
Rebecca Sue Morrow, deceased
4/14,21&28-pd.
