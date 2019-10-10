IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA ELBA DIVISION
CASE NO. PC 2019-079
RE: In the matter of: PATSY HINES, Alleged to be incapacitated person
NOTICE OF HEARING
On the Petition for Letters of Conservatorship of Patsy Hines, an alleged incapacitated person, filed by Coffee County Department of Human Resources, TAKE NOTICE that a hearing has been set for the 21st day of November, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. in the Probate Court of Coffee County, Elba, Alabama. Done this the 3rd day of October, 2019.
/s/ Steven E. Blair
Steven E. Blair Probate Judge
10/10,17,24-chg
