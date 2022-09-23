MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
Default being made in the conditions of that certain mortgage executed by CHESTER HOLLEY AND BETTIE HOLLEY, AS HUSBAND AND WIFE, to Troy Bank and Trust Company, a banking corporation, as successor by merger to The Peoples Bank of Coffee County, on April 14, 2006, and being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama in A/OFFR 94A, Page 551, said Mortgagee to realize the entire indebtedness hereby will, on the 26th day of October, 2022, between the legal hours of sale at the Courthouse door in Coffee County, Alabama, Elba Division, under the powers contained in said mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property:
The W 1/2 of the SE 1/4 and the SE 1/4 of SE 1/4 all in Section 13, Township 3, Range 19; LESS AND EXCEPT all that portion of the W 1/2 of SE 1/4 of Section 13, Township 3, Range 19 lying West of the Old Elba-Samson Road, said exception containing 23 acres, more or less, and LESS AND EXCEPT one acre wide North and South and 3 acres deep running East and West in the S 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 13, Township 3, Range 19.
ALSO, LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING FOUR PARCELS:
EXCEPTED PARCEL ONE: A parcel of land located in the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 13, Township 3 North, Range 19 East in Coffee County, Alabama, and being further described as follows: Commence at the NE corner of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 13, Township 3 North, Range 19 East; thence South 00°51’ East a distance of 133.50 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING of the parcel of land described herein; thence South 49°57’ West a distance of 594.33 feet; thence South 27°58’ East a distance of 238.10 feet; thence South 64°56’ East a distance of 109.30 feet; thence North 66°49’ East a distance of 267.45 feet; thence North 00°11’ West a distance of 533.64 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. The herein described parcel of land contains 3.95 acres.
Also, a forty feet wide easement extending from the paved county road to west side of the above described parcel being further described as follows: Commence at the northeast corner of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 13, Township 3 North, Range 19 East; thence South 00°51’ East a distance of 133.50 feet; thence 49°57’ West a distance of 566.73 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING of the easement described herein; thence South 49°57’ West a distance of 27.60 feet; thence South 27°58’ East a distance of 24.17 feet; thence North 83°47’ West a distance of 486.10 feet to the East right-of-way of a paved road known as the Ino to Macedonia Church paved county road; thence North 00°00’ East a distance of 40.22 feet along the East right-of-way of said paved county road (80 ft. right-of-way); thence South 83°47’ a distance of 496.00 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, with all improvements thereon.
NOTE: Excepted Parcel One is that identical property conveyed by Don Holley unto Barbara Holley by Quitclaim Deed dated May 14, 2001 and recorded in A/OFFR BK 54A, Page 210.
EXCEPTED PARCEL TWO: A 19.00, more or less, acre parcel of land being a part of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 13, T3N, R19E, Coffee County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a spike nail at the centerline intersection of Coffee County Roads 460 and 476; thence N 59°03’55” E 47.87 feet, to the point of beginning, said point being an iron pipe at the intersection of the East line of said road 460 with the North line of said NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4; thence N 89°29’00” E 818.93’ along the North line of said NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 to an iron pipe in a fence; thence S 03°49’28” E 1015.69’ along said fence to an iron pipe; thence S 89°29’00” W 740.28’ to an iron pipe; thence N 00°31’00” W 283.44’ to an iron pipe; thence S 89°29’00” W 153.12’ to an iron pipe on the East line of said road 460; thence N 00°17’27” W 79.63’ along the East line of said road 460 to an iron pipe; thence N 00°51’11” E 651.11’ (chord) along the East line of said road 460 to the point of beginning.
EXCEPTED PARCEL THREE: A 1.00, more or less, acre parcel of land being a part of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 13, T3N, R19E, Coffee County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a spike nail at the centerline intersection of Coffee County roads 476 and 460; thence N 59°03’55” E 47.87’ to an iron pipe at the intersection of the East line of said road 460 with the North line of said NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4; thence S 00°51’11” W 651.11’ (chord) along the East line of said road 460 to an iron pipe; thence S 00°17’27” E 79.63’ along the East line of said road 460 to the point of beginning. Said point being an iron pipe; thence N 89°29’00” E 153.12’ to an iron pipe; thence S 00°31’00” E 283.44’ to an iron pipe; thence S 89°29’00” W 154.24’ to an iron pipe on the East line of said road 460; thence N 00°17’27” W 283.45’ along the East line of said road 460 to the point of beginning.
EXCEPTED PARCEL FOUR: .59 acres conveyed to Coffee County by Right of Way Deed recorded in A/OFFR BK 43A, Page 886.
NOTE: Excepted Parcels Two, Three and Four above is that identical property conveyed by Chester Holley and wife, Bettie Holley unto Don L. Holley by Warranty Deed dated September 20, 2004 and recorded in A/OFFR BK 81A, Page 542.
The above property is being sold “AS IS” and is subject to any and all reservations, easements, restrictions, covenants, rights of way, and all matters of record.
Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the mortgage debt, costs and expenses arising out of the mortgagors’ default, including attorney’s fees.
Please be advised that Allen C. Jones, as a debt collector, is attempting to collect the debt identified herein and that any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
TROY BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO
THE PEOPLES BANK OF COFFEE COUNTY
P.O. Box 967
Troy, Alabama 36081
MORTGAGEE
ALLEN C. JONES
202 W. Walnut Street
Troy, Alabama 36081
9/22,29 & 10/6-chg
