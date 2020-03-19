NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
Default being made in the conditions of that certain mortgage executed by DENNIS SMITH AND JAN SMITH, AS HUSBAND AND WIFE, to Troy Bank and Trust Company, a banking corporation, as successor by merger to The Peoples Bank of Coffee County, on August 16, 2002, and being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama in A/OFFR BK 64A, Page 169; and Default being made in the conditions of that certain mortgage executed by DENNIS SMITH AND JAN Y. SMITH, AS HUSBAND AND WIFE, to Troy Bank and Trust Company, a banking corporation, as successor by merger to The Peoples Bank of Coffee County, on May 25, 2006, and being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama in A/OFFR 95A, Page 474. Said Mortgagee to realize the entire indebtedness hereby will, on the 21st day of April, 2020, between the legal hours of sale at the Courthouse door in Coffee County, Alabama, Elba Division, under the powers contained in said mortgages, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property: Tract No. 1: The Northeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 6 North, Range 20 East, in Coffee County, Alabama, containing 181.84 acres, more or less, LESS AND EXCEPT three parcels of land described as follows: Excepted Parcel No. 1: A parcel of land heretofore conveyed by J. A. Thames and wife, Mollie Thames, to J. M. Rushing, by Warranty Deed dated 30 January 1908, recorded in Deed Book K-2 at page 470, in the Probate Office at Elba, Alabama, described as “One acre in the SW corner of SW 1/4 of NE 1/4, commencing at SW corner and running North 87 1/2 yards, thence SE 120 yards to the line, thence West 87 1/2 yards to starting point, in Section 5, Township 6, Range 20.” Excepted Parcel No. 2: A parcel of land heretofore conveyed by J. A. Thames and wife, M. M. Thames, to Mrs. Vannie Lee Kelley, by Warranty Deed dated 20 October 1936, recorded in Deed Book 6-A at page 255, in the Probate Office of Elba, Alabama, which parcel presently belongs to Alvin P. Anderson and wife, and is described as “One lot or parcel of land, together with the dwellings and other improvements thereon, being more particularly described as follows: Commencing where the landline between the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) and the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of Section 5, Township 6, Range 20, crosses the public road and running thence South along said landline 233 feet; thence East 210 feet; thence North 183 feet to said public road; thence West along said road to the point of beginning; containing one (1) acre, more or less, together with all improvements thereon.” Excepted Parcel No. 3: A parcel, or parcels, or land designated as Parcels A and B, heretofore conveyed by John D. Thames, a widower, to Alvin P. Anderson and Sue G. Anderson, husband and wife, by warranty deed dated 15 December 1969, recorded Deed Book 52-A at page 428, described as follows: “PARCEL A: One lot or parcel of land containing one-third acre, more or less, lying in and being part of the NW 1/4 of NE 1/4 of Section 5, Township 6 North, Range 20 East, in Coffee County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the point where the North right of way line of a farm to market road, as the same is presently located in said forty (which road is presently in the process of being paved) intersects the West line of NW 1/4 of NE 1/4 of Section 5, Township 6 North, Range 20 East, and running thence in an Easterly direction along the North right of way line of said road a distance of 227 feet to the point of beginning of the parcel herein conveyed (which point is also the Southeast corner of a parcel of land belonging to Alvin P. Anderson); thence from said point of beginning continuing in an easterly direction along the North right of way line of said road a distance of 198 feet to its point of intersection with the center of an unpaved public road; thence running in a Northwesterly direction along the center of said unpaved public road a distance of 296 feet to a point; and thence running South, and along the East property line of the Alvin P. Anderson lot a distance of 130 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel of land is triangular in shape, and is bound on the West by the Alvin P. Anderson home lot, on the South by the farm to market road, and on the Northeast by an unpaved county road. PARCEL B: One lot or parcel of land containing two and one-fourth acres, more or less, lying in and being part of the NW 1/4 of NE 1/4 of Section 5, Township 6 North, Range 20 East, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the point where the South right of way line of a farm to market road, as the same is presently located in said forty (which road is presently in the process of being paved) intersects the West line of the NW 1/4 of NE 1/4 of Section 5, Township 6 North, Range 20 East, and from said point of beginning running South along said forty line a distance of 475 feet to a point; thence running in a Northeasterly direction along a fence line 424 feet to a point on the South right of way line of said farm to market road; thence running in a Westerly direction along the South right of way line of said road a distance of 34 feet to Highway right of way marker POT 30 plus 00.00; and thence continuing in a westerly direction along the South right of way line of said road a distance of 432 feet to the point of beginning. Said described parcel of land is triangular in shape and is bound on the West by the forty line, on the South by the lands of John D. Thames, and on the North by the farm to market road. NOTE: The description of this parcel of land includes a small, wedge shaped parcel of land which already belongs to Alvin P. Anderson and Sue G. Anderson.” Tract No. 2: One acre in the Northeast corner of NE 1/4 of NW 1/4 commencing at the corner stob running South 87 1/2 yards, thence Northwest 120 yards to landline, thence East 87 1/2 yards back to starting point of Section 5, Township 6, Range 20. Tract No. 3: All that part of the NW 1/4 of Section 4, Township 6 North, Range 20 East, lying West of a line, which line follows the center line of Bluff Creek as it presently runs from the North line of the aforementioned lands in a Southeasterly direction through said lands to the point where said Bluff Creek forks with Big Creek; and continuing along the center line of Big Creek as it presently meanders from its fork with Bluff Creek in a Southwesterly direction through said lands. ALSO: All that part of the W 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 4, Township 6 North, Range 20 East, lying East and South of the center line of Big Creek. This tract of land contains, in the aggregate, 65.30 acres, more or less. The three tracts of land described hereinabove contain, in the aggregate, 242.64 acres, more or less. The above property is being sold “AS IS” and is subject to any and all reservations, easements, restrictions, covenants, rights of way, and all matters of record. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the mortgage debt, costs and expenses arising out of the mortgagors’ default, including attorney’s fees. Please be advised that Allen C. Jones, as a debt collector, is attempting to collect the debt identified herein and that any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
TROY BANK AND TRUST COMPANY P.O. Box 967 Troy, Alabama 36081 MORTGAGEE
ALLEN C. JONES 202 W. Walnut Street Troy, Alabama 36081 ATTORNEY FOR MORTGAGEE
