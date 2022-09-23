NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
Default being made in the conditions of that certain mortgage executed by DON HOLLEY, A MARRIED PERSON, to Troy Bank and Trust Company, a banking corporation, as successor by merger to The Peoples Bank of Coffee County, on June 17, 2005, and being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama in A/OFFR 87A, Page 374; and
Default being made in the conditions of that certain mortgage executed by DON L. HOLLEY, A MARRIED PERSON, to Troy Bank and Trust Company, a banking corporation, as successor by merger to The Peoples Bank of Coffee County, on June 17, 2005, and being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama in A/OFFR 87A, Page 383, said Mortgagee to realize the entire indebtedness hereby will, on the 26th day of October, 2022, between the legal hours of sale at the Courthouse door in Coffee County, Alabama, Elba Division, under the powers contained in said mortgages, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property:
A 3.13 acre parcel of land being a part of the N 1/2 of the S 1/2 of Section 13, T3N, R19E, Coffee County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the centerline intersection of Coffee County Highway 460 with Coffee County Highway 476, thence S 88°58’00” W 388.52 feet, along the centerline of said Highway 476 to a point, thence N 85°41’00” W 66.88 feet, along said Highway 476 to a point, thence S 4°19’00” W 30.00 feet, to an iron pipe on the South line of Highway 476, said iron pipe being the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence S 2°12’03” E 341.75 feet, to an iron pipe, thence N 89°21’06” W 420.58 feet, to an iron pipe, thence N 5°33’41” E 346.49 feet, to an iron pipe on the South line of said Highway 476, thence S 88°45’22” E 373.94 feet (Chord), along the South line of Highway 476 to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
The above property is being sold “AS IS” and is subject to any and all reservations, easements, restrictions, covenants, rights of way, and all matters of record.
Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the mortgage debt, costs and expenses arising out of the mortgagor’s default, including attorney’s fees.
Please be advised that Allen C. Jones, as a debt collector, is attempting to collect the debt identified herein and that any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
TROY BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO
THE PEOPLES BANK OF COFFEE COUNTY
P.O. Box 967
Troy, Alabama 36081
MORTGAGEE
ALLEN C. JONES
202 W. Walnut Street
Troy, Alabama 36081
ATTORNEY FOR MORTGAGEE
9/22, 29 & 10-6,& 22-chg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.