STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF COFFEE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by ETHEL S. MOBLEY and JAMES A. MOBLEY, a married couple, on the 14th day of April 2014, to 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as recorded in A/OFFR Book 152A, Page 202, in the office of the Probate Judge of Coffee County, Alabama; 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Elba, Coffee County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on August 5, 2020, the following described real and personal property situated in Coffee County, Alabama, to-wit: One lot or parcel of land containing one acre, more or less, lying and being situated in the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 6, Township 7 North, Range 22 East, in Coffee County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the intersection of the East right of way of Alabama Highway No. 125 (Tarentum-Victoria) and the North line of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 6, Township 7 North, Range 22 East; thence South 31° 30’ West 160.0 feet along said highway right of way; thence South 65° 51’ East 205.7 feet; thence North 31° 30’ East 260.0 feet to the forty line; thence South 89° 44’ West 240.0 feet along the forty line to the point of beginning. LESS AND EXCEPT: Beginning at the point of intersection of the East right of way line of Alabama Highway No. 125 and the North line of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 6, Township 7 North, Range 22 East, thence S 69° 09’ E a distance of 207.6 feet to a point; thence N 31° 30’ E a distance of 88.0 feet to a point on said forty line; thence S 89° 44’ W along said forty line a distance of 240.0 feet to the point of beginning. Said lot or parcel of land lying and being situated in the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 6, Township 7 North, Range 22 East, Coffee County, Alabama, and containing 0.21 acre, more or less. INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2014 Cavalier Dynasty manufactured home, Serial No. CCV071513ALAB; together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.
Kristofor D. Sodergren Attorney for 21st Mortgage Corporation ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A. 2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200 P.O. Box 2727 Tuscaloosa, AL 35403 (205) 344-5000
