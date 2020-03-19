NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
Default being made in the conditions of that certain mortgage executed by JOHN R. NELSON AND CHRISTINA L. NELSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE, to Troy Bank and Trust Company, a banking corporation, on February 17, 2010, and being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama in A/OFFR 126A, Page 128, said Mortgagee to realize the entire indebtedness hereby will, on the 21st day of April, 2020, between the legal hours of sale at the Courthouse door in Coffee County, Alabama, Elba Division, under the powers contained in said mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property: Lot No. 19 of Edgewood Park Subdivision, a Subdivision of a Portion of Section 19, T5N, R20E, in Coffee County, Alabama, according to a plat of said subdivision recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 88, in the Probate Office at Elba, Alabama. Together with dwelling and other improvements thereon. LESS AND EXCEPT, one-half interest in gas, oil and mineral rights which are reserved to the former owners of said property. The above property is being sold “AS IS” and is subject to any and all reservations, easements, restrictions, covenants, rights of way, and all matters of record. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the mortgage debt, costs and expenses arising out of the mortgagors’ default, including attorney’s fees. Please be advised that Allen C. Jones, as a debt collector, is attempting to collect the debt identified herein and that any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
TROY BANK AND TRUST COMPANY P.O. Box 967 Troy, Alabama 36081 MORTGAGEE
ALLEN C. JONES 202 W. Walnut Street Troy, Alabama 36081 ATTORNEY FOR MORTGAGEE
3/19, 26, & 4-2/chg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.