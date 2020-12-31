NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
Default being made in the conditions of that certain mortgage executed by WHITNEY V. KIRKLAND AND WILLIAM A. KIRKLAND, a married couple, to Troy Bank and Trust Company, a banking corporation, on October 30, 2017, and being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama in A/OFFR 176A, Page 145; and
Default being made in the conditions of that certain mortgage executed by WHITNEY V. KIRKLAND AKA WHITNEY A. KIRKLAND, a married woman, to Troy Bank and Trust Company, a banking corporation, on December 20, 2018, and being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama in A/OFFR 183A,Page 435; said Mortgagee to realize the entire indebtedness hereby will, on the 3rd day of February, 2021, between the legal hours of sale at the Courthouse door in Coffee County, Alabama, Elba Division, under the powers contained in said mortgages, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property:
A lot or parcel of land located in Coffee County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the intersection of the south line of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 31, T6N, R20E, and the west right of way (R/W) line of Alabama Highway #189; thence N 20°43’05” W a distance of 969.83 feet to a point on the west R/W line of Alabama Highway #189, and the Point of Beginning; thence S 69°26’26” W a distance of 300.00 feet; thence N 20°33’34” W a distance of 217.80 feet; thence N 69°26’26” E a distance of 300.00 feet to the west R/W line of said highway; thence along said R/W line S 20°33’34” E a distance of 217.80 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said property being located in the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 31, T6N, R20E, and contains 1.50 acres, more or less.
The above property is being sold “AS IS” and is subject to any and all reservations, easements, restrictions, covenants, rights of way, and all matters of record.
Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the mortgage debt, costs and expenses arising out of the mortgagors’ default, including attorney’s fees.
Please be advised that Allen C. Jones, as a debt collector, is attempting to collect the debt identified herein and that any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
TROY BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
P.O. Box 967
Troy, Alabama 36081
MORTGAGEE
ALLEN C. JONES
202 W. Walnut Street
Troy, Alabama 36081
ATTORNEY FOR MORTGAGEE
