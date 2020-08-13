NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
Default being made in the conditions of that certain mortgage executed by MARY A. NORRIS, a married woman, to Troy Bank and Trust Company, a banking corporation, on December 28, 2017, and being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama in A/OFFR 176A, Page 829, said Mortgagee to realize the entire indebtedness hereby will, on the 10th day of September, 2020, between the legal hours of sale at the Courthouse door in Coffee County, Alabama, Elba Division, under the powers contained in said mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property: PARCEL 1: (DB 81A, PG 691; DB 81A, PG 677; DB 83A, PG 453): Commencing at the intersection of the West line of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 7 North, Range 19 East, Coffee County, Alabama with the Northeast right of way of County Highway #306 (Elba-Glenwood Road), said point being an existing 1/2” rebar, and run thence South 46°49’15” East along said right of way for a distance of 313.25 feet to an existing capped iron (JWM-CA0431LS); thence run South 50°37’00” East along said right of way for a distance of 289.00 feet to an existing capped iron (damaged) and the point of beginning of the parcel herein described; thence leaving said right of way run North 39°21’00” East for a distance of 708.02 feet to an existing capped iron (damaged); thence run South 50°26’24” East for a distance of 289.00 feet to a 1/2” rebar with cap (BLS-CA673LS); thence run South 39°21’00” West for a distance of 208.01 feet to a point; thence run South 20°30’57” East for a distance of 404.01 feet to a 1/2” rebar with cap (BLS-CA673LS); thence run South 88°58’05” West for a distance of 158.71 feet to a 1/2” rebar with cap (BLS-CA673LS); thence run South 61°12’12” West for a distance of 216.73 feet to a 1/2” rebar with cap (BLS-CA673LS) on the Northeast right of way of County Highway #306; thence run along said right of way and a curve to the left (A=148.04’, R=1940.94’) for a chord bearing of North 48°01’11” West for a chord distance of 148.00 feet to an existing 1/2” rebar; thence continue along said right of way and a curve to the left (A=105.58’, R=1514.58’) for a chord bearing of North 49°22’23” West for a chord distance of 105.56 feet to a point; thence run North 51°03’13” West along said Northeast right of way line for a distance of 183.50 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel lying in and being a part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 7 North, Range 19 East, Coffee County, Alabama, and containing 7.04 acres more or less. PARCEL 2: Commencing at the intersection of the West line of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 7 North, Range 19 East, Coffee County, Alabama with the Northeast right of way of County Highway #306 (Elba-Glenwood Road), said point being an existing 1/2” rebar, and run thence South 46°49’15” East along said right of way for a distance of 313.25 feet to an existing capped iron (JWM-CA0431LS); thence run South 50°37’00” East along said right of way for a distance of 289.00 feet to an existing capped iron (damaged); thence leaving said right of way run North 39°21’00” East for a distance of 708.02 feet to an existing capped iron (damaged); thence run South 50°26’24” East for a distance of 289.00 feet to a 1/2” rebar with cap (BLS-CA673LS) and the point of beginning of the parcel herein described; thence run South 39°21’00” West for a distance of 208.01 feet to a point; thence run South 20°30’57” East for a distance of 180.96 feet to a point to a 1/2” rebar with cap (BLS-CA673LS); thence run North 28°29’46” East for a distance of 62.38 feet to a 1/2” rebar with cap (BLS-CA673LS); thence run North 13°57’43” West for a distance of 168.15 feet to a 1/2” rebar with cap (BLS-CA673LS); thence run North 35°13’51” East for a distance of 137.55 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel lying in and being a part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 7 North, Range 19 East, Coffee County, Alabama, and containing 0.24 acres more or less. PARCEL 3: One lot or parcel of land containing 4.7 acres, more or less, lying in and being part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 7 North, Range 19 East, in Coffee County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the point where the Northeast right of way line of the paved county road intersects the West line of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 7 North, Range 19 East, in Coffee County, Alabama; thence running in a Southeasterly direction along the Northeast right of way line of said paved county road a distance of 289 feet to the Point of Beginning of the parcel herein described; thence running in a Northeasterly direction along the Southeast line of a parcel of land conveyed by Lula M. Bryan, et al. to Clara Mae B. Hathaway, a distance of 708 feet to a point; thence running in a Southeasterly direction parallel with said road a distance of 289 feet to a point; thence running in a Southwesterly direction a distance of 708 feet to a point on the Northeast right of way line of said paved county road; and thence running Northwesterly along the right of way of said road a distance of 289 feet to the Point of Beginning. A 2003 General; Model #32 1478 GE manufactured home, comprised of two sections, and bearing the serial numbers GMHGA4460229785A and GMHGA4460229785B, is permanently affixed to the real property hereinabove described and is considered a part thereof. The above property is being sold “AS IS” and is subject to any and all reservations, easements, restrictions, covenants, rights of way, and all matters of record. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the mortgage debt, costs and expenses arising out of the mortgagor’s default, including attorney’s fees. Please be advised that Allen C. Jones, as a debt collector, is attempting to collect the debt identified herein and that any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
TROY BANK AND TRUST COMPANY P.O. Box 967 Troy, Alabama 36081 MORTGAGEE
ALLEN C. JONES 202 W. Walnut Street Troy, Alabama 36081 ATTORNEY FOR MORTGAGEE
8/13,20 & 27-chg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.