STATE OF ALABAMA
COFFEE COUNTY
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
Default existing and continuing in the payment of the indebtedness described in and by mortgage dated December 15, 2004 from George E. Abbott, Sr. to Regions Bank, recorded at Mort Book 294, page 66 in the Office of Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that the said FMM Bushnell, LLC, the holder of said mortgage, will, under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public auction, for cash to the highest bidder at the front door of the Coffee County Courthouse, Enterprise, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on the 15th day of December, 2022, the following described property located in said County, to-wit:
Parcel 1: A lot or parcel of land located in the City of Enterprise, Coffee County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a point where the East R.O.W. of South Watson Street intersects the North R.O.W. of East Park Avenue; thence S88°-39’-30” E along the North R.O.W. of East Park Avenue 152.26 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue S88°-39’-30” E along the North R.O.W. of East Park Avenue 160.00 feet to a point; thence N03°-22’-0” E 87.81 feet to a point; thence N87°-33’-10” W 106.11 feet to a point; thence N02°-04’ 54” E 45.25 feet to a point; thence N88°-13’ 25” W 55.00 feet to a point; thence S02°-26’-26” W 135.49 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said property being located in the SW1/4 of the NE1/4, Section 21, T4N, R22E and containing 0.386 acres more or less.
Less and Except:
One lot or parcel of land in the City of Enterprise. Alabama, together with all improvements thereon, which is better described as follows: Beginning at the South East corner of church property formerly known as Assembly of God, now Church of God property, (the original Assembly of God Church property) and running East along North margin of Park Avenue 103 feet, more or less, to property which was formerly owned by Glen Duncan; thence North for a distance of 100 feet, more or less; thence West 103 feet, more or less; thence South 100 feet, more or less, to starting point. This being the same property conveyed to A. B. Bryars by N. W. Thornton as Administrator of the Estate of Mrs. S. E. Edwards, on the 11th day of September, 1936 and also being the same property conveyed by A. B. Bryars and wife, to Fred Taylor on January 12, 1942.
Parcel II: A lot or parcel of land located in the City of Enterprise, Coffee County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point where the East R.O.W. of South Watson Street intersects the North R.O.W. of East Park Avenue; thence S88°-39’-30” E along the North R.O.W. of East Park Avenue 152.26 feet to a point; thence N02°-26’-26” E 135.49 feet to a point; thence N88°-13’25” W 155.04 feet to the East R.O.W. of South Watson Street; thence S01°-16’-01” W along the East R.O.W. of South Watson Street 136.64 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being located in the SW1/4 of the NE1/4, Section 21, T4N, R22E and containing 0.480 acres more or less.
Also, known as Tax Parcel # 16-05-21-1-003-029
Property street address for informational purposes: 201 Park Ave., Enterprise, AL 36330.
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
Said sale is for the purpose of paying the indebtedness, the charges provided for in said mortgage, and the cost of said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.
FMM Bushnell, LLC
By: /s/ Griff O’RearGriff O’Rear, Its Attorney in Fact
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
3575 Piedmont Road, NE
Suite 500
Atlanta, GA 30305
Publish: 11/24, 12/1, 12/8-chg.
