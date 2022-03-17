STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF COFFEE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by JON WESLEY BRAGG, an unmarried person, on the 17th day of September 2019, to 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as recorded in A/OFFR Book 188A, Page 748, in the office of the Probate Judge of Coffee County, Alabama; 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Elba, Coffee County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 13, 2022, the following described real and personal property situated in Coffee County, Alabama, to-wit:
A lot or parcel of land located in the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 4, T7N, R21E, Jack Community, Coffee County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at the intersection of the South line of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 4, T7N, R21E, and the West right of way of Alabama Highway #167 (R/W 140’); thence run S 89° 46’ 58” W for 1159.95 feet to the East right of way of Coffee County Road #201 (R/W 80’); thence run N 03° 16’ 18” W a chord distance along said R/W for 828.99 feet; thence run S 86° 58’ 56” E for 605.87 feet; thence run S 22° 03’ 22” E for 118.07 feet; thence run S 77° 39’ 44” E for 219.21 feet; thence run N 89° 46’ 43” E for 362.27 feet to the West right of way of Alabama Highway #167; thence run S 02° 09’ 58” W along said R/W for 636.95 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel being entirely located in the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 4, T7N, R21E, Jack Community, Coffee County, Alabama, and containing 20.1 acres more or less.
According to that certain survey by Lee Ashley Yelverton, License No. 326323 dated July 12, 2019.
NCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2020 Buccaneer manufactured home, Serial No. CBC050539ALAB;
together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.
This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.
Kristofor D. Sodergren
Attorney for 21st Mortgage Corporation
ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.
2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200
P.O. Box 2727
Tuscaloosa, AL 35403
(205) 344-5000
3-17, 24, 31- chg
