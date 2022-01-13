LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF ALABAMA
COFFEE COUNTY
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the debt secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gayle Gist and wife, Paula Gist, Mortgagors, to Michael K. Harrison and Joan Stephens, Mortgagees, on May 2, 2002, said mortgage being recorded in the Probate Office of Coffee County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 62A, at Page 92, and Michael K. Harrison and Joan Stephens, Mortgagees, by reason of such default, having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, Michael K. Harrison and Joan Stephens, Mortgagees, will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door in the City of Elba, Coffee County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale 11:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m., on February 17, 2022, the following described real estate situated in Coffee County, Alabama, to wit:
PARCEL NO. I: Lots No. 5 and 6 of the Ward Addition to the Town of Kinston, Coffee County, Alabama; said lot bounded on the North by the land of Fred Free and Shirley Free, husband wife, (formerly owned by Mrs. A.J. Ward); on the East by Stephens Street; South by a 10 foot alley; West by lands of Mrs. A.J. Ward; running West 150 feet; thence North 100 feet; thence East 150 feet; thence 100 feet to the point of beginning.
PARCEL NO. II: One ten foot alley bounded on the North by Parcel I described above (formerly the H.H. Bradberry property); East by Stephens Street; South by property of M.C. Free (formerly property of Mrs. Sallie Williams); and West by Mrs. A.J. Ward’s property, running West 150 feet from Stephens Street, situated lying and being in the town of Kinston, Alabama, and being between lots four and five in Block I, Ward Addition.
The above referred to parcels of land being more particularly described as follows:
A lot or parcel of land lying and being in Section 20, T3N, R19E of Kinston, Coffee County, Alabama, and more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the point of intersection of the Northwest right-of-way of Stephens Street and the North right of way of Hickman Street in the Town of Kinston, Coffee County, Alabama; thence in a Northerly direction along the West right-of-way of Stephens Street 200 feet to the point of beginning; thence in a Southwesterly direction 150 feet, more or less to a point; thence in a Northerly direction parallel with the West right-of-way of Stephens Street 110 feet, more or less, to a point; thence in a Northeasterly direction 150 feet to the West right-of-way of Stephens Street, thence in a Southerly direction along the West right-of-way of Stephens Street 110 feet to the point of beginning.
NOTE: The above parcels of land are the same parcels of land conveyed by A.J. Ward and wife, Lena Ward to H.H. Bradberry on September 9, 1925 and November 24, 1931 and filed for record in Deed Book D-3 at Page 293 and Deed Book 1-A at page 446, Office of the Judge of Probate, Elba, Coffee County, Alabama, Parcels I and II respectively.
NOTE: The property described hereinabove is the same property heretofore conveyed by Helen Lamurl B. Smart and Husband, James W. Smart to H.B. McWaters and Inez McWaters, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed, jointly for life with remainder to survivor, dated 24 July, 1982, filed for record in the Probate Office of Coffee County, Alabama, on the 27th day of July, 1982 at 4:10 o’clock P.M. and recorded in Deed Book 79-A at Pages 271-272. That H.B. McWaters died on May 5, 1994, and that said property came to be owned in its entirety by Inez K. McWaters, by virtue of the survivorship provision in the said deed.
In accordance with the above referred mortgage recorded as above said referred, the said Gayle Gist and wife, Paula Gist, Mortgagors have been delinquent in payment of the note to the said Michael K. Harrison and Joan Stephens, Payees/Mortgagees, which said mortgage herein referred suers for more than ninety (90) days and the said herein referred mortgage due in full and by law the Mortgagees herein give notice of default, payment in full and/or foreclosure as prescribed by law and the Elba Clipper, a local newspaper of general circulation in Coffee County, Alabama, shall publish this notice in said publication for three (3) consecutive weeks, that the real property will be sold at the Courthouse, Elba, Alabama as herein noticed, by auction and/or public outing the highest bides.
Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereto belonging, and also together with all buildings, structures, equipment, fixtures and other improvements now existing, erected or installed thereon.
Said sale will be made subject to the highest bidder for cash and the sale being subject to rejection and the action being set aside at any time and restrictions of record in the Probate Office aforesaid, matters of survey, and to any Federal or State Tax liens, if any, and/or special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the premises.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage to Gayle Gist and Paula Gist, Mortgagees, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.
/s/ Michael K. Harrison esignature
MICHAEL K. HARRISON, Mortgagee
Kinston, Alabama 36453
/s/ Joan Stephens esignature
JOAN STEPHENS, MORTGAGEE
Kinston, Alabama 36453
