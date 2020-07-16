Notice of Opportunity for Proposal
The City of Elba is soliciting proposals from qualified contractors to provide the services necessary to furnish and install an effluent control valve at the outlet control structure for the Elba Wastewater Lagoons. These services shall include, in general, obtaining all necessary permits and licenses, providing and installing one (1) eight-inch ductile iron effluent control gate valve with bonnet, stem and manual actuator, connecting the provided control valve to the existing piping and effluent control structure and removing and properly disposing of all construction related debris The facility inspection period will be from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, local time on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The Owner requires the project to be completed no later than August 31, 2020. Bids will be due to the offices of CDG Engineers and Associates, Inc. no later than 2:00 pm, local time, on July 27, 2020. All proposals received by this time will be opened and read aloud at the offices of CDG Engineers and Associates, Inc. For more information, or to obtain a bid packet, please contact Carmen Chosie at carmen.chosie@cdge.com.
7/16 - 1tchg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.