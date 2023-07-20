IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Elba Division

 

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF EVA MILLER

Deceased

Case No: PC2023-039

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION for the Estate of Eva Miller has been filed by Bernard Miller and that said petition is hereby set for hearing on the 22nd day of August, 2023 at 9:30 o’clock a.m. Any person having any objection to the issuance of Letters of Administration for said Estate make the same known in writing filed with this Court on or before the day and time of said hearing.

Done this the 12th day of July, 2023.

/s/ Jodee R. Thompson

Jodee R. Thomson

Probate Judge

7-20,27&8-3 pd

