IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR
COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
In the Matter of the Estate of
Robbie Ruth Hudson, Deceased.
Case No.: PC-2023-009
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL
TO: Kala R. Hudson
Notice is hereby given that on this the 21st day of February, 2023 came Keith R. Hudson, as Executor of the Estate of Robbie Ruth Hudson, deceased, and filed his petition for probate of a certain writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Robbie Ruth Hudson, and for Letters Testamentary.
It is ORDERED that the 4th day of April, 2023, be and the same hereby is, appointed as the day for the hearing of the said Petition at 9:00 o’clock A.M., at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.
WITNESS my hand this the 21st day of February, 2023.
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson
Jodee R. Thompson, Probate Judge
3/2,9&16-pd.
