IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR

COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

 

In the Matter of the Estate of

Robbie Ruth Hudson, Deceased.

Case No.: PC-2023-009

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL

TO: Kala R. Hudson

Notice is hereby given that on this the 21st day of February, 2023 came Keith R. Hudson, as Executor of the Estate of Robbie Ruth Hudson, deceased, and filed his petition for probate of a certain writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Robbie Ruth Hudson, and for Letters Testamentary.

It is ORDERED that the 4th day of April, 2023, be and the same hereby is, appointed as the day for the hearing of the said Petition at 9:00 o’clock A.M., at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

WITNESS my hand this the 21st day of February, 2023.

/s/ Jodee R. Thompson

Jodee R. Thompson, Probate Judge

