Notice is hereby given that T&K CONSTRUCTION LLC has completed the contract for Construction of the “Coffee County Sanitary Landfill Cell 8 Construction” project located near Elba, Alabama for the Coffee County Commission. Anyone having claims against this project should contact the CDG Engineers & Associates, Inc. at 1829 E. Three Notch Street Andalusia, AL 36421 during this notice period.
