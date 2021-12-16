NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CONCERNING THE VACATION
OF A PORTION
COFFEE COUNTY ROAD 173
(Previously Coffee County Road 100)
The Coffee County Commission has received a written petition from the abutting landowners of a portion of Coffee County Road 173 requesting the vacation of said road. Pursuit to Section 23-4-20, Code of Alabama 1975, the Coffee County Commission shall hold a public hearing on January 10, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at the Coffee County Complex Community Room, New Brockton, Alabama concerning the proposed road vacation during the regularly scheduled Commission Meeting. The Commission is scheduled to address the proposed road vacation following the conclusion of the public hearing. The proposed public road to be vacated is described as follows:
The portion to be vacated will begin at the intersection of said County Road 173 and the east line of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 02, T-7-N, R-21-E, thence continue west along said County Road 173 approximately 4,455 feet to the intersection of said County Road 173 and the north line of the SW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 2, T-7-N, R-21-E, Coffee County, Alabama.
Any citizen alleging to be affected by the proposed vacation may file written objection or request to be heard at the public hearing. Written objections may be mailed, or hand delivered to The Coffee County Commission, #2 County Complex, New Brockton, AL 36351. Please contact the Coffee County Commission at (334) 894-5556 if you desire to be heard at the public hearing.
