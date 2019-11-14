Notice regarding a public hearing ascertaining, fixing and determining the amount of assessment to be charged as a lien on property in the City of Elba, Alabama as a result of the City ordering the demolition of the building on the property pursuant to Ordinance NO. 07252016F
WHEREAS, heretofore the City Council of the City of Elba, Alabama declared that a building located within the City was unsafe to the extent that it was a public nuisance and ordered the demolition of said building located on the following described property, to wit: STREET ADDRESS: 856 Troy Highway, Elba. Coffee County, Alabama LEGAL DESCRIPTION: One house and lot in Elba, Alabama, described as follows: The S½ of Lot No. 9, and the N½ of Lot No. 10, according to plat of Maggie Garrett Subdivision of Elba, Alabama, which is of record in the Probate Office at Elba, Alabama, in Deed Book 13A, Page 21, said land facing 100 feet on the Troy-Elba Highway and running back East with that even width 210 feet, and further being the property conveyed by Mrs. B.S. Franklin, a widow, to Jack T. Snellgrove on the 28th day of March, 1952, and which conveyance is recorded at Deed Book 16A, Page 541, in the Probate Office at Elba, Alabama. PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 11-03-08-2-001-011.000 WHEREAS, the City has completed demolition of said building at the City’s expense and the appropriate municipal official has made a report to the Council of said costs. THEREFORE, you are hereby notified that the Clerk of the City has set the report of costs for a public hearing at a meeting of the Council on 9th day of December, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. whereupon the Council will consider the report of costs attached hereto as Exhibit A and the proposed Resolution attached hereto as Exhibit B.
Witness my hand and seal of office this 6th day of November, 2019. ______________________
Sally Bane, Clerk City of Elba, Alabama
11/14,21-chg
