Notice regarding a public hearing ascertaining, fixing and determining the amount of assessment to be charged as a lien on property in the City of Elba, Alabama as a result of the City ordering the demolition of the building on the property pursuant to Ordinance NO. 07252016F
WHEREAS, heretofore the City Council of the City of Elba, Alabama declared that a building located within the City was unsafe to the extent that it was a public nuisance and ordered the demolition of said building located on the following described property, to wit: STREET ADDRESS: 941 N. Claxton Avenue, Elba, Coffee County, Alabama LEGAL DESCRIPTION: A lot or parcel of land in Section 5 and 6, Township 5, Range 20, Elba, Coffee County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the southwest corner of Section 5 and the southeast corner of Section 6; thence running Westerly along the south boundary line of Section 6 for 174 feet to a point; thence Northeasterly to a point for 290 feet, which point is on section line between Sections 5 and 6, and which is the point where the south boundary line of the R.L. Cooper lot intersects said section line; thence Easterly along the south boundary line of R.L. Cooper lot to the west right of way line of the Elba-Brantley Highway; thence Southerly along the west right of way of the Elba-Brantley Highway for 219 feet to a point where the south boundary line of Section 5 intersects the west right of way line of said Highway; thence West along the south boundary line of Section 5 for 105 feet, more or less, to the Point of Beginning. SUBJECT TO all easements, restrictions, rights-of-way, mineral and mining rights, and other matters of record recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Coffee County, Alabama. PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 11-03-05-3-003.015.000 WHEREAS, the City has completed demolition of said building at the City’s expense and the appropriate municipal official has made a report to the Council of said costs. THEREFORE, you are hereby notified that the Clerk of the City has set the report of costs for a public hearing at a meeting of the Council on 9th day of December, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. whereupon the Council will consider the report of costs attached hereto as Exhibit A and the proposed Resolution attached hereto as Exhibit B.
Witness my hand and seal of office this 6th day of November, 2019. ______________________
Sally Bane, Clerk City of Elba, Alabama
