NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CONCERNING THE VACATION OF A PORTION COFFEE COUNTY ROAD 516
The Coffee County Commission has received a written petition from the abutting landowners of a portion of Coffee County Road 516 requesting the vacation of said road. Pursuit to Section 23-4-20, Code of Alabama 1975, the Coffee County Commission shall hold a public hearing on September 23, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Coffee County Complex Community Room, New Brockton, Alabama concerning the proposed road vacation. The proposed public road to be vacated is described as follows: The portion to be vacated will begin at the intersection of said County Road 514 and Coffee County Road 516. Thence continue southerly along said County Road 516 a distance of 730 feet to the southern property line of Boyd Farms LLC on the east side of County Road 516 north of US Highway 84 located in the NW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 28, T-5-N, R-21-E. Any citizen alleging to be affected by the proposed vacation may file written objection or request to be heard at the public hearing. Written objections may be mailed or hand delivered to The Coffee County Commission, #2 County Complex, New Brockton, AL 36351. Please contact the Coffee County Commission at (334) 894-5556 if you desire to be heard at the public hearing.
8/29, 9/5,12&19-chg.
